PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Students at Reynolds High School took part in a protest over safety concerns on Wednesday after the school did not go on lockdown following a recent shooting near the campus.

Officials say the school did not go on lockdown during the October 10 shooting because the shooting happened during lunch when many kids were outside.

“We fully support the students’ right to protest,” a Reynolds School District official said. “We also support how the incident was handled last week. Students, teachers and staff were safe and therefore we didn’t need to go into lockdown or secure mode.”

Two days after the shooting, a 16-year-old student was taken into custody.

This protest also comes on the heels of another shooting near a high school — which took place just outside of Jefferson High School in Portland on Tuesday. Portland Public Schools told KOIN 6 News they were aware of at least two students who were injured.

The suspect in the Reynolds incident has yet not been named by investigators.