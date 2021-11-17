Reynolds Middle School temporarily halts in-person learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reynolds Middle School announced Tuesday they would be returning to distance learning for a short period to ensure safety.

The school is planning to engage students in distant learning for about two weeks starting November 22.

In a statement the school said they will be temporarily transitioning “to ensure Reynolds Middle School has the necessary social-emotional supports and safety protocols in place to provide a safe learning environment for all students.”

During the two weeks the school says administrators, teachers and other staff will be implementing safety precautions in preparation for students returning.

“We are finding that some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students,” the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Danna Diaz said in a statement.

Additionally, school will not be in session Nov. 18 or 19 to allow teachers and staff to prepare.

Students should return on December 7.

The school’s distant learning schedule and additional information is posted on their website.