Reynold’s School District offering hiring bonuses at job fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Reynold’s School District is offering $500 bonuses for new hires at its upcoming job fair.

The school district needs to fill many positions, but the biggest needs are bus drivers and nutrition services workers.



Assistant Director for Public Relations and Partnerships, Steve Padilla, said training will be provided on the job, and if you have your resume and references ready, it should be a quick process.

“That helps us expedite the process, like I said, if you have all of that and we look at your resume and we look at your application and everything is in place we can make a conditional offer right then and there,” Padilla said.



Padilla said most of the positions are full time with a full benefits package including tuition assistance, medical, and dental coverage.



The job fair will be at Salish Ponds Elementary School on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.