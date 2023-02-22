A mail carrier got stuck in the snow in Washougal, Washington amid the snowstorm on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As snow continues to fall Wednesday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has begun listing winter weather-related road closures.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, PBOT has listed closures at NW Germantown Road (from NW Skyline Boulevard to Bridge Avenue) and NE 42nd Avenue (NE Wistaria Drive and NE 42nd Avenue).

For immediate updates on road closures near you, visit the PBOT Road Closure and Chain Advisory page.

