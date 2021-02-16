Road conditions improve, crews work to clear downed trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Road conditions are improving and crews are working to clear trees after a winter storm rolled through the Portland metro area over the weekend.

If you’re one of the many thousands of people heading to work today after having President’s Day off, you’re probably wondering what the roads are like — specifically the bridges leading to Downtown Portland. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, streets are narrowed due to slush and ice on the sides of the road, but there is plenty of wet pavement to drive on without getting stuck.

Bridge conditions have improved as well, looking the best they have in days. There is open, wet pavement that drivers can feel much better about during their commute.

Even as ice melts and roads gradually clear, there are still other types of hazards to clean up as a result of the heavy ice and snow seen in recent days. As of Tuesday morning, some streets are still blocked due to the dozens of downed and broken trees in the area. Some trees have caused serious property damage, as well.

For example, a large tree fell on several apartments at Southwest 5th Avenue and Market Street on Monday morning. Ice weighed down the tree to the point of lifting up its roots and toppling it.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene, chopping up fallen tree branches and other wood debris. Although the area is still taped off, the surrounding streets are now open.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Although not all downed trees caused such extensive damage, there are broken limbs and fallen branches scattered throughout the city. Take caution while driving and while walking underneath any trees.