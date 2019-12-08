Robbery suspect leads police on 3 chases, 2 cars wrecked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon, accused of what Portland Police described as an armed robbery followed by a 3-day long chase.

A Portland Police patrol car was disabled after it crashed into a fleeing robbery suspect. December 7, 2019 (Courtesy Sherrie Baris)

The pursuit started on Thursday, Dec. 5, when a Safeway on SE 122nd was robbed. Police were told that the suspect had pointed a gun at store security during the robbery and then left in a car. East Precinct officers swept the area, but found nothing. Representatives from Safeway said that while they could not comment on an ongoing investigation, they confirmed that no employees were injured in the robbery.

The next day, the car involved in the robbery was spotted, and a police chase ensued. Portland Police said that officers had to stop pursuing the suspect when speeds started to exceed 100 miles per hour. The suspect got away once again.

On Saturday, officers were able to find the car, but when they attempted to pull it over, the suspect fled. Police were again forced to call off the chase when speeds became dangerous.

However, later that same day, authorities found the car one final time.

A chase broke out for the third time and at the intersection of SE 60th Ave and SE Woodstock Ave, the suspect rammed the car into a Portland Police squad car, rendering it inoperable. The suspect drove off, but an officer crashed his patrol car into the suspect’s car near SE 57th and SE Insley Street. In the final collision, the suspect’s car was disabled, said police.

The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Jeremy Cannon.

Jeremy Cannon (Multnomah County Jail)

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News the crash was loud enough to bring some people out of their houses to see what had happened. Sherrie Baris filmed the aftermath on her cell phone. Another resident, Richard Silva, heard the ordeal unfrold from his house.

“I could hear the chase go on outside—high-speed, revving engines,” said Silva. “Then I heard ‘bam, bam’ and sheet metal flying.”

More Portland Police patrol cars were not far behind.

The scene after Portland Police rammed a patrol car into a suspect’s car to stop it from fleeing. December 7, 2019 (Courtesy Sherrie Baris)

“They arrived from all directions and there were 10 of them, all told,” said Silva.

Tom Cleveland, who lives nearby, told KOIN 6 News that he regularly walks his dogs off of 60th Ave and described the neighborhood as “typically quiet.” He said he was glad he was not around when the chase went by.

“We certainly don’t see speeding cars and police around here,” said Cleveland. “If they are getting away from a cop, they might drive up on the sidewalk.”

One officer was left with minor injuries following the crash and was taken to the hospital, according to Portland Police. As a precautionary measure, Cannon was also taken the hospital.

By Saturday evening, Cannon was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces a list of charges that include robbery, reckless endangerment, and running from police.