PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Someone won’t stop chopping down trees in Gresham’s natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public’s vigilance in catching the vandal.

COURTESY PHOTO: CITY OF GRESHAM – Police ask the public to report anyone vandalizing city natural spaces.

Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date, nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees.

The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more bizarrely, the “Gresham Lumberjack” doesn’t seem to have any interest in the wood beyond wanton destruction.

All told, officials are saying this has resulted in nearly $200,000 in damages when considering the effect on long-term restoration efforts along the trail and Johnson Creek.

The city asks if the community sees someone actively damaging trees along the trail, contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333. If there is any additional information, report it via the MyGresham app.

Also, while there doesn’t appear to be any danger to non-wood community members, the city recommends keeping your distance if you see an individual cutting down trees or committing other acts of vandalism.