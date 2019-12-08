Live Now
Roll for Rights tour sheds light on city’s accessibility

Multnomah County

Nearly 1 in 4 voters in Oregon is living with a disability

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of local candidates running for office in Oregon took part in the “Roll for Our Rights” event in downtown Portland Saturday.

For the tour, candidates ventured around the city using a wheelchair. The event was guided by disability activists and meant to raise awareness of residents with disabilities.

“These guys have no idea what they’re in for,” said Amanda Siebe, a candidate for the US House of Representatives who also uses a wheelchair. “It is a big challenge, especially with the rain—they’re going to learn pretty quick, the challenges that we face. This city is not wheelchair-accessible.”

Part of the reform the activists hope to push is the Americans with Disabilities Act laws, which have not been updated since 1994.

Nearly 1 in 4 voters in Oregon is living with a disability.

