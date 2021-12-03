Roof collapses during SE Portland house fire, crews evacuate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The roof of a boarded up house collapsed in a fire Friday morning on Southeast 87th Avenue, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived to the house there was heavy fire on the second floor into the attic. PF&R said once the roof partially collapsed, firefighters evacuated the home as it was unsafe for them to stay inside.

“We had reports from neighbors there had been years of transient activity in this house,” said Lt. Laurent Picard with PF&R. “It’s a hoarder house which makes it extraordinarily dangerous for firefighters to operate inside.”

Fire officials said they plan to let it burn until the roof completely collapses, so they can smother the fire from their ladders.

