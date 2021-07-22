Roots Marketplace offers fresh goods in Soul District

The Roots Marketplace at NE Sumner and MLK Jr. Boulevard features fresh produce, flowers, handmade goods and more all from Black vendors, July 22, 2021 (KOIN)

Marketplace happens twice a month into October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new street market popped up in Portland and it will return every other week through mid-October.

The Roots Marketplace Summer Market is sponsored by the Black Food Sovereignty Coalition. The marketplace at NE Sumner and MLK Jr. Boulevard features fresh produce, flowers, handmade goods and more all from Black vendors.

Organizers and customers said this is all about revitalizing the Soul District.

“I’ve been dancing because it’s so encouraging, and you look around at the smiling and happy faces,” said Samuel Miller with the Soul District Business Association.

Vendor Dee Perez said, “This block is coming together and doing it and squashing all that bad down.”

Chrisetta Mosley, the CEO of Roots Marketplace, said its “just building and growing together, a safe space that’s ours.”

The Roots Marketplace returns on the second and fourth Thursday of every month through October 7.