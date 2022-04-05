PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Rose Festival announced new parade routes and start times after a two-year break during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will kick off at the RoZone at Waterfront Park 6 p.m. May 26 with a Rose City Reunion concert, presented by Bank of America. The concert will debut a musical number called “From One Rose”, written by the fest’s Ron Carr and arranged by Emmy-award-winning composer Bruce Broughton.

The fest also announced the CareOregon Starlight Parade will feature a new route and start time, now beginning at 7:30 p.m. The parade will begin southbound on Naito Parkway at the Morrison Bridge, and will move with traffic onto 4th Avenue from Salmon Street — ending on SW 14th Street by Lincoln High School.

Additionally, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade will have a shorter rout this year staying on the east side of the river. The all-floral parade will start inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum then go outside onto NE Weidler. This year, the parade will go off its traditional path and will instead go east on Lloyd Boulevard by the Banfield Freeway and end near the Lloyd Center.

The fest said the Fred Meyer Junior Parade will continue its traditional route through the northeast Hollywood District along Sandy Boulevard.