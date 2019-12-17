I-5 Rose Quarter expansion project to face vote

The vote will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A big decision is coming that will determine the next steps for the Interstate 5 expansion project in Portland’s Rose Quarter.

The Oregon Transportation Commission is holding the vote on Tuesday. What they decide could impact the future of traffic in this stretch of interstate, and as many drivers know — that area backs up all the time.

The project aims to widen the I-5 corridor in an area that sees a lot of traffic congestion. The project hopes to smooth traffic flow by adding more merging and shoulder lanes. Transportation officials also want improvements to surface streets, as well as a new bike and pedestrian-only bridge.

However, there is a chance the commission may delay the vote. According to the Oregonian, Governor Kate Brown wants more time to study the $500 million project. She sent a letter to the Transportation Commission asking them to conduct a “full review” of how a tolling system would work instead.

Gov. Brown is not the only one to have doubts about the proposed project. On December 10, several dozen demonstrators gathered outside the Oregon Department of Transportation headquarters in Northwest Portland holding signs, singing and discussing their qualms with the project.

“It’s going to do far more harm than good and is going to be a waste of half-a-billion dollars,” said Leon Porter at the rally.

But ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton told KOIN 6 News adding more lanes will mean less traffic congestion and will make it safer for drivers.

“The Rose Quarter project is going to make a real significant change in people’s lives for the better,” said Hamilton, who was present at the rally. “We’re going to see crashes drop by up to 50% in there.”

Protesters want an environmental impact statement from ODOT but transportation officials said only the federal government can commission one.

A section of the I-5 Rose Quarter corridor, Dec. 10, 2019. (KOIN)

A report released in June by the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group claims states keep spending billions of dollars on creating new or expanding existing highways and don’t address the actual problems in transportation.

The $450 million I-5 Rose Quarter widening project is among those cited.

But ODOT officials have said it will alleviate current issues plaguing the freeway.

“This project will upgrade all forms of transportation in a congested corridor. It will add new highway crossings for people walking and riding bicycles, remove seismically deficient overpasses, improve community access to transit, improve connections for neighborhoods divided for a half-century by I-5, add new safety shoulders and auxiliary lanes on I-5, reduce freeway crashes, and reduce congestion by an estimated 2.5 million hours per year.”

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. in Lebanon. If things go as planned and the vote passes — work is expected to begin in 2023.

Stay with KOIN 6 News on-air and online throughout the day to find out what the Transportation Commission decides.