Royal Rosarians honor 2019 heroes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Royal Rosarians honored some of the 2019 heroes and heroines in the community on Thursday night.

KOIN 6 News’ Dan Tilkin announced the KOIN nominees: Jeremy Braun and Chris Iverson.

In August of 2019, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jeremy Braun and Deputy Christopher Iverson were searching the woods near Hagg Lake for a man accused of stealing guns.

The suspect started shooting and hit the two deputies.

Braun had to re-learn how to swallow and walk, while Iverson underwent outpatient therapy for gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

Newsmakers are awarded a Royal Rosarian bronze medallion.