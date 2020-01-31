Royal Rosarians honor 2019 heroes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Royal Rosarians honored some of the 2019 heroes and heroines in the community on Thursday night.
KOIN 6 News’ Dan Tilkin announced the KOIN nominees: Jeremy Braun and Chris Iverson.
In August of 2019, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jeremy Braun and Deputy Christopher Iverson were searching the woods near Hagg Lake for a man accused of stealing guns.
The suspect started shooting and hit the two deputies.
Braun had to re-learn how to swallow and walk, while Iverson underwent outpatient therapy for gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.
Newsmakers are awarded a Royal Rosarian bronze medallion.
