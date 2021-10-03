Runners thrilled to return to Portland Marathon course

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a year off due to the pandemic, runners once again pounded the pavement Sunday for the Portland Marathon.

Runners said they were thrilled to get back out on the course.

“We didn’t do a lot of races last year, for obvious reasons, but it was great to see that things opened up and we were able to come out and run it,” said Khanh Nguyen, who ran the race.

The race started and finished along the waterfront on Naito Parkway.

“The course is nice and flat, and again, people across the city were really supportive. It was really nice,” said Chris Kemper, another race participant.

Around 4,000 runners participated.

Matt Spear was the overall winner. He ran the 26.2 miles in 2 hours 28 minutes and 47 seconds. That was more than 2 minutes faster than the second-place finisher.

Kari Hamilton came in first for women. She had a time of 2 hours 53 minutes and 37 seconds.