PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After firefighters responded to two RV fires in Portland on Monday, police believe one of them was arson.



Investigators think the NE Portland RV fire may have been sparked after someone rolled an explosive device under an RV. Officials said a woman inside the RV was not hurt.

Meanwhile, firefighters said they are not investigating the RV fire in Southeast Portland as arson “due to resources and call prioritization.”

People who live and work around Southeast Division and 92nd told KOIN 6 News the motorhome was abandoned and has been parked on the side of the road for around two years.

Neighbors said sometimes people would live inside and noted it was commonly surrounded by trash.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire made the paint bubble on a nearby building. A KOIN 6 News crew also saw damage on a home by the RV.

Officials noted nearby power lines above the fire fell, making the situation more dangerous.

One witness said he ran out when he saw the fire.

“We went over to take a look, to make sure people were safe. We made it there before the fire department,” Steven, who works nearby, said.

He saw smoke billowing out of the motorhome then saw the flames.

“It was pretty warm, pretty intense, going around felt the heat,” Steven explained.

Steven says the fire department got there quickly and were able to put the flames out. Fortunately, fire fighters say no one was injured.

It is not known if the two RV fires are related.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the northeast RV fire to reach out to their detectives by calling the tip line at 503-823-FIRE or e-mail Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-102510.