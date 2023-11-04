PORTLAND, ORE. (KOIN) — As the holiday season approaches, The Salvation Army, Cascade Division based in Happy Valley, is passing out hundreds of turkeys to those in need at locations throughout the Portland Metro area.

These include Moore Street Corps & Community Center in Portland, Gresham Corps & Community Center and Washington County Hope Center in Hillsboro.

The Moore Street Corps is collecting turkeys now through Nov. 15 and expects to distribute 150 of them on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization says this year in particular, they require help from the community so families can combat rising grocery prices. These donations will also help in their annual Thanksgiving dinners.

At the Gresham center, a dinner will be held Nov. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and intends to accommodate around 200 people. Food boxes will also be available weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Hillsboro location is not only hosting a Thanksgiving meal, but also offering a special shopping event at a local elementary school. This will be on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m.