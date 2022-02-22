SAR team pauses training to help injured hiker

A search and rescue team stopped their training on Saturday, Feb. 19 to help an injured hiker. (Courtesy Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local Search and Rescue (SAR) team put their skills to the test after members stopped their training to help an injured person at the top of a popular hiking trail.

According to a tweet by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a person called 911 reporting they had broken their knee and were at the top of Angel’s Rest during a training session for the MCSO Search and Rescue team on the Multnomah Falls trail system last weekend.

Law enforcement said the team immediately stopped their training and headed out to help.

“They reached the person within about 30 minutes of the call coming out and helped the hiker down the trail,” said MCSO.