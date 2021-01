PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland icon Powell's Books said Monday it would not place "Unmasked" by Andy Ngo on store shelves, though the anti-antifa book will remain in its online catalog.

The announcement followed calls online for the store to be "picketed." Despite Powell's decision to keep the book off its shelves, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store's flagship location on NW 10th Ave. and Burnside St., plastering the windows with signs and prompting the store to close early for the day.