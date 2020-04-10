SE Portland blaze hospitalizes 1 with life-threatening injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late night blaze in a southeast Portland home led to one person being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The fire began around 11 p.m. on Thursday night at 1415 SE 49th Avenue. When fire crews arrived they were greeted by heavy fire and the realization that the blaze had spread to the neighboring home. Firefighters were told that a resident was trapped inside so they quickly knocked down the fire and transitioned to rescue efforts.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries, including severe burns. They were immediately rushed to the hospital as efforts to extinguish the full fire continued.

Five other residents were able to escape on their own, uninjured. American Red Cross is assisting them with relocation as the houses were badly damaged.

Portland Fire and Rescue did not say what caused the fire, but highlighted the importance of having working smoke alarms in your house.

KOIN 6 News will update this when more information becomes available.