SE Portland storage fire damages at least 2 units

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A storage unit fire near the 4500 block of Southeast 18th Street in Portland is under control and under investigation on Saturday morning.

A fire investigator was called to the scene once the fire was tamed around 9:40 a.m., according to Portland Fire and Rescue. They said only 2 units in the metal-clad storage unit were affected by flames and heat. Crews are now working extensively to salvage and recover the adjacent property from any further water damage. Nearby traffic is expected to be affected for hours.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at the request of incident commanders on the scene just before 9:30 a.m. That call was shortly canceled once the blaze was knocked down.

Portland Fire and Rescue is on the scene at SE 18th St. near Southeast Holgate Boulevard. The Portland Bureau of Transportation advises avoiding the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.