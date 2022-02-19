SE Portland homicide remains unsolved after 10 years, reward offered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide from ten years ago.



In 2012, just before 1:30 a.m., 30-year-old Robert Greene was shot to death outside Grand Central Restaurant and Bowling Lounge, in the 800 block of Southeast Morrison Street, where he worked as a bouncer.

Medical personnel found Greene had died at the scene. An autopsy revealed he died from a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News, at the time, he helped break up a fight. However, witnesses did not provide investigators information that led to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. All tips can be made anonymously.



To submit an anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime, visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for smart phone or tablet.



Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also funded through community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, or to view other unsolved cases, visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/.