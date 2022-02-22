PF&R: SE Portland house fire may have started in basement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland home was ablaze early Tuesday morning after a fire started in the basement, fire officials said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue received reports of a fire on SE Salmon Court. Several crews responded to the scene.

PF&R told KOIN 6 it was difficult for firefighters to reach the basement initially. However, the fire is now under control.

Fire officials said no one was inside the home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.