Officials: ‘Still a rescue mission’ for missing Dodson woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue teams are resuming their efforts to find a missing Dodson woman who was swept away by a landslide on Wednesday.

In Dodson, dozens of people are displaced — and one woman is still missing following the landslides on Interstate 84. Crews are working to clear landslide debris quickly before more rain possibly arrives later this week. Officials say the danger of more landslides is still high.

Jennifer Camus Moore, 50, went missing after the SUV she was driving was swept away by a landslide in Dodson, Jan. 13, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Moore of Dodson and his wife, Jennifer Camus Moore, were traveling eastbound on I-84 in separate cars around 12:45 a.m. Moore was in a white truck with a young boy and his wife was in a blue Ford Explorer. He said he was following his wife’s SUV when all of a sudden he heard her screaming and crashing sounds over the phone.

Moore said the conditions were so bad he could not see what direction his wife’s vehicle went in following the landslide. Jennifer Camus Moore is 50.

By 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, crews were preparing to head back out and resume their search. Teams from the Lake Oswego Fire Department, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation are all assisting.

Officials say mud poses tremendous challenges due to hidden holes, unstable footing, sticky texture, lack of visibility.

Search & Rescue crews are preparing to search the debris flow for the missing driver, Jennifer Moore. Specially trained members in mud and marine rescue from @LakeOswegoFire, @ClackCoSheriff, @ORStatePolice are present. @OregonDOT working to clear roadways. pic.twitter.com/5uJgp8wRVR — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 14, 2021

One lane of eastbound I-84 reopened by Thursday morning, after being closed at the Troutdale exit after the landslide spilled onto the freeway.