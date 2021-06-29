Search underway for missing swimmer on Sandy River

The man was reportedly not wearing a life jacket when he vanished

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search for a missing swimmer was underway Tuesday evening on the Sandy River.

The swimmer, whom Multnomah County deputies said was an adult man, disappeared underwater at Dabney State Park around 4:30 p.m. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Multiple agencies responded to help with the search. Rescue swimmers reported no visibility in the water and dangerous currents caused by glacial runoff on Mount Hood, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were only able to search by helicopter and raft.

This is a developing story.