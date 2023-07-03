PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was critically injured in a shooting on June 23 died in the hospital on Friday, Portland Police Bureau announced.

Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, was the passenger in a car that crashed into a pole in the Hollywood District neighborhood after both he and the driver of the car, Fortressen O. Oriakhi, 29, suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Police say Oriakhi was dead when they arrived at the scene just after 2:30 a.m. and Ikhuoria passed away in the hospital a week later.

It is not yet clear whether any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Reference case number 23-164650.