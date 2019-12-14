Security guard tries to stop thief, slashed with knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A security guard was slashed with a knife during a confrontation with a man suspected of stealing in the East Columbia Neighborhood Friday afternoon.

By the time officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing on North Hayden Meadows Drive, the suspect had already taken off. Authorities found the security guard for the outdoor store with a large cut on his forearm. He was taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned that another employee of the outdoor store had followed the suspect. That man was found on Interstate-5 at Victory Boulevard and arrested, said police.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Aaron Deatley of Vancouver, Washington. He faces robbery and assault charges, according to Portland Police.