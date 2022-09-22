PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Water Bureau announced they will close single lanes of traffic on weekdays for one month on Southeast Tacoma Street and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue beginning Friday, as crews work on the Sellwood Water System.

The water bureau said crews are replacing aging water pipes for improved water quality and reliability in Sellwood.

Southeast Tacoma Street traffic impacts:

The water bureau said traffic will be limited to one lane on SE Tacoma St. at SE 19th Ave. Some parking will also be removed during construction.

Officials said those hoping to access the west side may consider using the Ross Island Bridge as an alternate route from McLoughlin Boulevard and Oregon 99E.

Additionally, on SE 19th Ave., between SE Tenino St. and SE Spokane St., traffic will be detoured one block east or west.

PWB said sidewalks on SE 19th St. will remain open and those traveling on SE Tacoma St. will be detoured to the opposite side of the intersection.

Bicycle access will also be impacted on SE 19th Ave. Greenway. Officials said cyclists may be detoured one block east or west or onto the sidewalk.

TriMet bus stops will not be impacted but commuters should plan for delays.

Southeast Milwaukie Avenue traffic impacts:

PWB said traffic will be limited to one lane on SE Milwaukie Ave. at SE Lambert St. Some parking will also be removed for construction.

Officials said drivers can use SE 17th Ave. or SE McLoughlin/Oregon 99E as a detour.

While sidewalks will remain open, cyclists may be detoured one block north or south or diverted to the sidewalk.

TriMet bus stops will not be impacted but commuters should plan for delays.

The water bureau advises those in the area to allow extra travel time and note that no homes or businesses are expected to be out of water service due to the construction.