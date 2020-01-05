Semi gets stuck, closes Columbia River Highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stuck semi truck has closed the Columbia River Highway in both directions Saturday night, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter.
The semi became stuck on the highway at the Sandy River outside of Troutdale.
Drivers in the area should take detour routes to get around the closure. Authorities did not give a specific time of when the highway would reopen but said the closure will last for several hours.
This is a developing story.
