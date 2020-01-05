Live Now
Semi gets stuck, closes Columbia River Highway

Multnomah County

The closure is expected to last several hours

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A semi is stuck on the Columbia River Highway. January 4, 2020 (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stuck semi truck has closed the Columbia River Highway in both directions Saturday night, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter.

The semi became stuck on the highway at the Sandy River outside of Troutdale.

A semi stuck on the Columbia River Highway has closed the road in both directions. January 4, 2020 (MCSO)

Drivers in the area should take detour routes to get around the closure. Authorities did not give a specific time of when the highway would reopen but said the closure will last for several hours.

This is a developing story.

