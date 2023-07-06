From summer 2020 to January 2021, the investigation found that information-gathering techniques took a turn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis failed to properly assess the threat leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The report highlights prior events that prompted federal officials’ reluctance to respond to the threat, including Portland’s 2020 protests.

In “Planned in Plain Sight: A Review of the Intelligence Failures in Advance of January 6th, 2021,” federal officials explained that the FBI and I&A received several warnings about the event and its potential to incite violence.

The investigation revealed that agencies were notified of the Proud Boys’ plan to “literally kill people” and social media posts promoting the insurrection as early as December 2020.

Despite this, the Bureau repeatedly “identified no credible or verified threat” related to the attack, the report said.

The review also noted that I&A received criticism for its abuse of power during the 2020 protests, which could have affected its response to Jan. 6 warnings.

During the 2020 demonstrations in honor of George Floyd’s murder, the document said the Department of Homeland Security flew helicopters, airplanes and drones over 15 U.S. cities. Federal intelligence officials gathered at least 270 hours of surveillance, which critics deemed a violation of protesters’ First Amendment rights.

Although demonstrations were held in several cities, an internal DHS review revealed that I&A authorities were especially interested in what occurred in Portland.

“The DHS report found that I&A collectors were pressured to find evidence to support management’s conclusion about the Portland protests, such as by linking the protests to Antifa despite the fact that ‘overwhelming intelligence regarding the motivations or affiliations of the violent protesters did not exist,’” the committee said.

Additionally, investigators shared that the agency created at least 34 Operational Background Reports on demonstrators who had been arrested. The report said an I&A staff member at the time wanted to prove his suspicions that the arrested parties had planned a coordinated attack.

From summer 2020 to January 2021, the investigation found that information-gathering techniques took a turn.

“Some open-source intelligence collectors at I&A reported to [the DHS Office of Inspector General] that there was a ‘pendulum swing’ following the events in 2020: ‘They thought almost anything was reportable during the Portland protests, but they were hesitant or fearful to report information related to January 6 events,’” the document said.

In the conclusion, ‘Planned in Plain Sight’ asserted that federal intelligence officials’ failures in Portland didn’t ‘meaningfully contribute’ to the decisions made ahead of Jan. 6.