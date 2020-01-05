Senator Wyden to visit KOIN 6 studio for live interview

Senator Ron Wyden will be in the studio at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be live in-studio with KOIN 6 News at 5:30 on Sunday evening.

The interview is expected to cover the new laws Oregon is seeing in the new year, as well as Senator Wyden’s thoughts on the recent Iran strike and impending impeachment trial.

Oregon’s senior U.S. senator’s interview comes days after he tweeted Soleimani “a bad man with a lot of blood on his hands,” but added in the same tweet that President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the strike against Baghdad’s airport, which killed Soleimani, “a reckless escalation.”

“Given Trump’s awful record on foreign policy I’m extremely concerned that he has not prepared for the fallout, which could put more American lives at risk,” he tweeted.

Watch KOIN 6 News at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and follow along with KOIN.com for the full interview.