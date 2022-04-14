PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rosemont Court residents will be receiving up to two years of rental assistance and help moving after an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease was confirmed in fall of 2021.

In October 2021, the Multnomah County Health Department confirmed the outbreak happened at the senior home. There was a previous outbreak of the same disease caused by bacteria at Rosemont Court in January 2021.

Following the outbreak, the MCDH recommended Northwest Housing Alternatives, the affordable housing nonprofit organization that owns Rosemont Court, provide relocation services to residents.

“This will be extremely hard on people and disruptive of the community at Rosemont Court,” said Trell Anderson, executive director of NHA. “We’ve tried so hard to avoid it. And now we are incredibly grateful to the Portland community for coming together to make sure every resident at Rosemont Court is able to retain stable and affordable housing through this challenging transition.”

Now, the Joint Office will be providing the 90 some residents up to two years of assistance to cover the financial differences in what the seniors were paying at Rosemont Court and wherever they move to.

Some relocation services were reportedly offered to residents earlier, but the NHA says the additional funding is allowing the relocation process to move faster. The nonprofit said residents could receive up to $4,000 in moving services.

The Urban League of Portland or Northwest Pilot Project will reportedly be responsible for paying the landlords directly on behalf of the residents. The two community-based organizations will also be offering support services, like health care to the senior-citizens.

NHA said the source of the water-born Legionella bacteria outbreak has still not be confirmed.