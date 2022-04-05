Series of fires under investigation in NE Portland, information sought

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Three separate fires sparked in the same area of Northeast Portland overnight and officials are seeking the public’s help to learn more about them.
The first blaze began around 6:40 p.m. inside an empty home near Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Three hours later, a car fire occurred at the same location.
Then, just before 3:30 a.m. the following morning, an empty warehouse caught fire. No further details about any of these fires have been released.
Portland Fire & Rescue is seeking the public’s help to gather more information regarding this series of fires. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 503.823.3473.