Series of fires under investigation in NE Portland, information sought

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Three separate fires sparked in the same area of Northeast Portland overnight and officials are seeking the public’s help to learn more about them.

The first blaze began around 6:40 p.m. inside an empty home near Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Three hours later, a car fire occurred at the same location.

Multiple fires sparked in the same area of NE Portland and officials are asking for the public’s help in learning more about them. April 5, 2022. (KOIN)

Then, just before 3:30 a.m. the following morning, an empty warehouse caught fire. No further details about any of these fires have been released.

Portland Fire & Rescue is seeking the public’s help to gather more information regarding this series of fires. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 503.823.3473.