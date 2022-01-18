Several unions to rally in support of Portland city workers

A group of Portland city workers and union leaders held a rally in front of City Hall prior to a strike authorization vote, January 8, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several unions are set to rally in support of Portland city trade workers Tuesday afternoon as city workers prepare a vote authorizing a strike.

The rally begins at 2 p.m. at the Stanton Yard located at 2835 North Kerby Avenue.

The District Council of Trade Unions said it’s at an impasse with the city in bargaining for a new contract. A strike could affect public services like water treatment, street repair and building inspections.

Dozens of people also rallied in front of City Hall on January 8 in support of a strike.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioners issued a statement after that rally, saying in part, “Fair pay, safe working conditions, and the opportunity to fully participate and benefit from our economy, community, and our country: all working people deserve these basic things.”

If it does come to a strike, more than 1,100 city employees would be on the picket line.

City workers will wrap up voting on a strike Wednesday and expect the results to be announced on Thursday.

