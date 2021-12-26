Severe weather shelters open in MultCo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Portland and Multnomah County have five cold weather shelters open right now.



It’s also expected that starting Monday, the Oregon Convention Center will be added to that list.

It will open when all other shelters are near capacity.

KOIN 6 News is told over 200 people have already stayed at those shelters.

The new one at the convention center can help dozens more when it opens.

“Right now we’ve got it laid out for about 90. I think we can continue to grow that. We have to be very careful about COVID protocols and distancing and all of that,” Director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services Mark Jolin said. “It’s a very large space. So, we will be able to expand appropriately as we need to. We also have other sites we can use if we need to.”

The sites are open 24 hours a day and are desperately in need of volunteers.

