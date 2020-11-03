Sheriff: Woman found dead along rural Troutdale road

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead along a rural Multnomah County road outside Troutdale. November 2, 2020 (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of a rural Multnomah County road Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to NE Mershon Road in Troutdale shortly after 2 p.m. when someone reported seeing a person down on the side of the road. When authorities arrived, they found a dead woman.

The circumstances of her death are unclear at this time. The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s identity.

Authorities said a death investigation is underway and have closed NE Mershon Road from 32040 NE Mershon Road to NE Wand Road for the time being.

This is a developing story.