Shooting investigation underway in Southeast Portland

Shots reported about 1 mile from the scene of a deadly shooting the previous night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police officers descended upon Southeast Portland on Saturday evening after reports of gunfire just one mile from a deadly shooting the previous night.

Officers responded to SE 82nd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard at around 7:45 p.m. More than a dozen units were at the scene by about 8 p.m.

Numerous police units responded to SE 92nd Avenue and SE Holgate Boulevard on Friday night where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but police announced the victim died on Saturday. No arrests have been made in that case.

This is a developing story.

