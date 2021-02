PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after shots rang out at a Gresham apartment complex early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Gresham police were called to the Village Court Apartments at Northeast Oregon Street and 181st Avenue. Officers learned an unknown person shot into an apartment, striking one person inside.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

There is no word on any suspect information. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.