PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating the scene of a shooting downtown after one person was found with gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said a witness flagged down an officer and told them a shooting had happened near the corner of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, where a popular stretch of food carts are spread south of the intersection.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers found evidence of a shooting but then got a call that a person injured by gunfire was just blocks away at an apartment building near the corner of SW 2nd and Pine Street.

Police and medical personnel went to save the person’s life, and they were taken to a local hospital.

Their current status and the events leading up to the shooting are unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.