PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are now identifying several of the homicide victims from the past couple of months.



This includes Jacob Dreyer, who police say was shot in a parking garage in the Lloyd District Saturday night.

Dreyer’s niece, Savannah Hall, described him as “gentle” and funny, and said he leaves behind a young daughter.

“Anybody that knew him, knew that he wanted to make you laugh,” Hall said



His family says they’re terrified and furious after hearing the news that somebody killed him. They hope anyone with information will reach out to police.

“That person that can go around and do that and take someone’s life like needs to be caught and reprimanded because they’re gonna do it again. And just to keep it safer, do what we can, and just be able to have some closure as a family,” Hall said.



She says it’s horrible and frustrating to see what’s happening to Portland and doesn’t feel safe walking in the city anymore.

“That’s really frustrating, and to see that city like that is it’s so horrible. It’s so bad. The violence, like you can’t even walk downtown without being literally afraid for your life. This is where I was born and raised. It’s infuriating. It’s upsetting. I’ve been crying about it forever now and then to have it hit home with someone that I love,” Hall explained.

Dreyer’s family created a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and support for his daughter.

In total, according to police, Portland has had twice as many homicides so far this year than Seattle.

Seattle police told KOIN 6 News they’ve had 10, while PPB says we’ve had 20. Police say in addition to those deaths, 72 people have been injured in a total of 258 shootings.

Portland police named some of the people killed this week including Mark Johnson who police say was shot and killed Tuesday in broad daylight near Dawson Park.

They also identified Rey “Kevin” Arras-Rios, who they say was shot and killed in the Parkrose neighborhood Sunday.

If you know anything about these homicides, reach out to police.