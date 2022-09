PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police responded to a fatal shooting near Northgate Park on Monday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m to find a person that had been shot. The person was taken to the ER by private vehicle, but later died.

North Geneva Ave. and Northgate Park are closed off. No information has been given on any possible suspects or arrests and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story.