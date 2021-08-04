‘Significant’ gas leak forces evacuations, power outage in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents were evacuated after a “significant” gas leak in Northeast Portland.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue said they were responding to a gas leak near Northeast MLK Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street. The leak reportedly occurred after a car crashed into a gas meter and fled the scene.

Three apartment buildings were evacuated in the area. By 4:30 a.m., officials said NW Natural contained the leak and they’re ventilating the buildings for at least the next hour.

Significant gas leak MLK/NE Prescott. Fire crews evacuating residents within a two block radius. Residents who self – evacuate, @trimet buses enroute to MLK/NE Going to provide shelter. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a power outage has been reported in the area. More than 3,500 Pacific Power customers are affected after the power was turned off due to safety reasons connected to the gas leak.

Crews will restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

Updated at 5:10 am: Power was turned off in the area for safety reasons as there is a natural gas leak. As soon as we've been cleared to restore the power we will do so. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) August 4, 2021

