‘Significant’ gas leak forces evacuations, power outage in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents were evacuated after a “significant” gas leak in Northeast Portland.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue said they were responding to a gas leak near Northeast MLK Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street. The leak reportedly occurred after a car crashed into a gas meter and fled the scene.
Three apartment buildings were evacuated in the area. By 4:30 a.m., officials said NW Natural contained the leak and they’re ventilating the buildings for at least the next hour.
Meanwhile, a power outage has been reported in the area. More than 3,500 Pacific Power customers are affected after the power was turned off due to safety reasons connected to the gas leak.
Crews will restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.
