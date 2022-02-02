Skyline Tavern to close as restaurant, citing ‘economics, ethics’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skyline Tavern in Northwest Portland will not be serving burgers and fries any longer as the historic roadside restaurant closes its doors permanently.

The restaurant told KOIN 6 News the closure is because the “economics, ethics and neighborhood impact” of running the venue are untenable.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the legend, for the many employees who helped make Skyline Tavern shine so brightly and for the wonderful patrons who generated much joy with their love for this place,” said Scott ray Becker with Skyline Tavern. “It has been a truly amazing experience.”

According to the venue’s management, the restaurant will close but remain a space for supporting the arts, music and ecology.

Management said the project is still being shaped.