Slavic Culture Festival returns to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland celebrated Slavic and Central Asian cultures Sunday as part of National Welcoming Week.

The festivities started with a ceremonial releasing of the doves.

There were performers and musicians not just from Russia and Eastern Europe, but Central Asian countries as well.

Organizers say the festival is for all of East Portland, one of the most diverse parts of the city.

“We have food. We have performances. It’s starting to rain a little, but I’m sure the sun is going to come out and people are going to come out here and enjoy the festivities happening here,” said Tim Holove, board chair of the Slavic Community Center of NW.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festival in 2020, but the 2021 festival carried on proudly despite the rain.