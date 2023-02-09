Sign warning drivers that the road is closed (Courtesy: ODOT).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel on Sauvie Island will be slowed most of the day Friday due to a soil and road assessment, officials announced Thursday.

According to Multnomah County officials, Northwest Reeder Road, near the Reader Beach RV Park and Country Store, will be reduced to one lane starting at 8 a.m.

A contractor is set to assess the soil and road conditions under a culvert so Multnomah County can determine a suitable replacement.

Flaggers will be out during the closer directing traffic, and officials said the road should be reopened by 5 p.m.