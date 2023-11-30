Snow blankets the Columbia River Gorge amid atmospheric 'phenomenon'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah Falls is once more a winter wonderland.

For the first time this season, snow is falling at the Columbia River Gorge. And while you may want to head over and frolic in a blanket of white, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office urges visitors to drive safely.

For those traveling east on I-84 or through the gorge, authorities say to carry chains at all times, turn on headlights for visibility, and brake gently while allowing extra stopping distance.

Now’s a good time to stock up your car with water, blankets, and a full tank of gas, officials say. Travel can be slow when snow is on the ground.

Thursday’s snowfall comes as the Pineapple Express, an atmospheric river “phenomenon,” makes its way from the Pacific Ocean through the Oregon Cascades. It occurs when a narrow band of moisture spans the North Pacific, funneling precipitation from Hawaii to the Western U.S. and Canada. Pineapple Express storms are known to bring heightened levels of rain and snow.

Thursday and Friday’s rainfall is expected to pair with 20 to 30 total inches of fresh snow in the Cascades area. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect Friday morning and lasts through Saturday for elevations above 3,000 feet.

“Make sure you are aware of the weather conditions ahead and know what you may be driving into,” said KOIN 6 Morning Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “This will be a snowy and stormy weekend to head out.”

Snow falling at Multnomah Falls. Nov. 30, 2023. (Courtesy: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

In addition to the heavy snow expected in the mountains, Bayern said the wind is going to be a concern too.

“Not only will rounds of heavy snow fall and accumulate over the mountains this weekend, it will also be very windy,” Bayern added. “Wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour are possible at times, causing visibility to drop for drivers or recreationalists.”

