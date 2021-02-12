Snow wreaks havoc on COVID- embattled businesses in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snowy weather is having a serious impact on local businesses that have been struggling to stay open for almost a year since the pandemic started.

Friday was supposed to be the start of a two-week reprieve for metro-area restaurants to serve food indoors as Multnomah County COVID-19 cases have trended down.

But the snow is making it tough for employees to get to work and for customers to even access some of these restaurants.

Sellwood’s PDX Sliders meanwhile is as busy as any business can be at 25% capacity.

“We weren’t sure what to expect with the snow whether we would get business,” said owner Ryan Rollins.

Still, with more snow and icy roads expected to last into the weekend, it wasn’t the Friday night anyone was hoping for.