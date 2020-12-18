SOLVE Oregon wraps up Downtown Portland clean-up

SOLVE has picked up more than 10,000 pounds of trash in the city since September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SOLVE Oregon wrapped up a Downtown Portland cleanup in conjunction with the Portland Business and Portland Lodging Alliances.

The groups led volunteers on a trash pick-up Friday morning. Their goal is to get people back downtown and excited about the city. Volunteers and people downtown also organized a winter clothes giveaway, which will benefit people experiencing homelessness in the city.

“As we get into the winter and the storms come in, we want to keep trash out of our waterways and that’s really critical to the health of our environment,” one volunteer said.

About 200 volunteers showed up to clean up the city — practicing social distancing all while working. SOLVE has picked up more than 10,000 pounds of trash in the city since September alone.