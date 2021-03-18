SOLVE: Over 22K pounds of trash gathered in Portland since September

Multnomah County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A team of volunteers get ready to clean up Portland. (SOLVE)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland is a little bit cleaner after dozens of people volunteered with SOLVE for a trash pick-up Thursday morning.

Volunteers focused on the areas around the Benson Hotel, Providence Park, Northwest Academy and the Tom McCall waterfront park.

“We’re really excited to see people get back to work soon, and we want to make sure that downtown is looking good when they get back,” one volunteer said.

SOLVE and the people who help them have picked up about 20,500 pounds of trash since last September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss