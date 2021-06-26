SOLVE volunteers clean 7 tons of trash in Portland

Volunteers actively pick up trash near a mural in Portland’s east side during a SOLVE event, June 26, 2021 (SOLVE)

25 sites cleaned over 2 days during 'Pick It Up, Portland!'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 14,000 pounds of trash was cleaned up and removed during a citywide SOLVE event in Portland on Friday and Saturday.

The trash was picked up at 25 projects throughout the city, including business fronts, parks and neighborhoods, officials said. A total of 1515 volunteers pitched in their efforts. Six clean ups took place on Friday and another 19 on Saturday.

The clean up comes just days before Oregon will fully reopen from the pandemic-related closures and slow downs.

Volunteers pose by a filled dumpster in the Central Eastside during a SOLVE event, June 26, 2021 (SOLVE)

A family of volunteers pose with SOLVE gear on during a SOLVE event, June 26, 2021 (SOLVE)

So far in 2021, the volunteer efforts throughout the city of Portland have removed more than 90 tons of trash and litter.

The 5th annual “Pick It Up, Portland!” effort with SOLVE was sponsored by Pacific Power, the City of Portland, Ethos Commercial Advisors, Metro, Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc., PepsiCo, Bottle Drop, Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLC, and Portland Lodging Alliance.