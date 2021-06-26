SOLVE volunteers clean 7 tons of trash in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 14,000 pounds of trash was cleaned up and removed during a citywide SOLVE event in Portland on Friday and Saturday.
The trash was picked up at 25 projects throughout the city, including business fronts, parks and neighborhoods, officials said. A total of 1515 volunteers pitched in their efforts. Six clean ups took place on Friday and another 19 on Saturday.
The clean up comes just days before Oregon will fully reopen from the pandemic-related closures and slow downs.
So far in 2021, the volunteer efforts throughout the city of Portland have removed more than 90 tons of trash and litter.
The 5th annual “Pick It Up, Portland!” effort with SOLVE was sponsored by Pacific Power, the City of Portland, Ethos Commercial Advisors, Metro, Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc., PepsiCo, Bottle Drop, Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLC, and Portland Lodging Alliance.