SOLVE volunteers help clean up downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers with SOLVE took pride in Portland Wednesday with a downtown business cleanup.

Community members armed with cleaning supplies fanned out to pick up litter from the Tom McCall Waterfront Park to the Pearl District. It’s a monthly effort to help make the downtown area more welcoming for all.

“Portland has gone through a lot last year and part of our core values with U.S. bank is to do the right thing, so we like to give back to our community so we can enrich this place so people can visit, work and live,” U.S. Bank Assistant Vice President Erika Dahl said.

If you’d like to pitch in at SOLVE’s cleanup events in the future, visit this website.